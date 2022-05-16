Pittsburgh Drug Felon Sentenced for Possessing a Firearm

Pittsburgh Drug Felon Sentenced to Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

(STL.News) A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court on Friday to 37 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for his conviction for charges of violating a federal firearms law, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

United States District Judge William S. Stickman IV imposed the sentence on Timothy Robinson age 26, formerly of the Brighton Heights section of the City of Pittsburgh.

According to the information presented to the court, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers observed a picture on social media that depicted Robinson holding a firearm with an extended magazine. Officers recognized the decoration of the hotel room where the photo was taken and proceeded to that hotel.

They seized a stolen firearm equipped with an extended magazine during a search of the hotel room, and Robinson admitted that the firearm was his. Robinson is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony drug conviction.

Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan D. Lusty prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Chung commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Robinson.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today