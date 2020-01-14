Pittsburgh-Area Man Isaiah Paillett Assaulted Security Guards at Downtown Pittsburgh Social Security Office

(STL.News) – A Pittsburgh-area man pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of assault of federal employees, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Isaiah Paillett, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts before Chief United States District Judge Mark R. Hornak.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on December 14, 2018, Paillett entered the Social Security Office in Downtown Pittsburgh and became irate and confrontational with an employee there. Paillett then left the office. The security guards at the office were notified that, due to Paillett’s behavior, he was not permitted back in the building. Within minutes of exiting, Paillett attempted to reenter the building. When a security guard prevented Paillett from reentering, Paillett shoved that guard back several feet. A second guard then began pushing Paillett out of the building, at which time Paillett began punching that second security guard in the head. The second guard was treated at an area hospital for the injuries inflicted by Paillett and released later that same day.

Chief Judge Hornak scheduled sentencing for May 21, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. The law provides for a total sentence of twenty-eight years in prison, a fine of $500,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorneys Jeffrey R. Bengel and Douglas C. Maloney are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Protective Service and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Paillett.

