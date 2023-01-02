Piramal Pharma stock rises over 3%. Here’s why

Shares of drug maker Piramal Pharma rose over 3% to Rs 126.7 in Tuesday’s trade on BSE after global brokerage firm Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock.

The brokerage firm Jefferies assigned buy rating to Piramal Pharma with a target price of Rs 150, implying an upside potential of 20% from the current market price of Rs 125.5 per share.

“Piramal Pharma’s (PPL) CDMO business is on the cusp of a turnaround as headwinds faced over the last 12-18 months are getting resolved. CDMO turnaround, steady growth for complex hospital generics and scale-up of consumer health should drive 12%/21% revenue/ EBITDA CAGR over FY22-25E and allay leverage concerns,” Jefferies said.

“We estimate 11%/21% revenue/EBITDA CAGR over FY22-25E with reduced leverage from FY24. PPL trades at an attractive valuation of 13.3x/10.6x FY24/FY25 EV-EBITDA which is at a steep discount to comparable Indian peers,” it added.

At 9.54 am, the scrip was trading 2.4% higher at Rs 125.5 over its last day’s closing price of Rs 122.6 apiece. However, the stock has plunged about 12% in the last one month, while it has fallen about 34% in the last six months.

As per Trendlyne data, the highest target price for the stock goes up to Rs 208, while the average target price estimate is at Rs 198, which suggests an upside potential of 58% from the current market prices. The consensus recommendation from three analysts for Piramal Pharma is a strong buy.

Technically, Piramal Pharma is trading below 2 out of 5 SMAs (Simple Moving Average). The stock traded below 30-day and 50-day moving averages but higher than 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages.

In Q2FY23, Piramal Pharma posted a net loss of Rs 37 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Piramal Pharma’s revenue from operations grew 9% to Rs 1,720 crore during Q2FY23 compared with Rs 1,578 crore in Q2FY22. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 2% YoY to Rs 219 crore in Q2FY23. The EBITDA margin dropped 100 basis points YoY to 13%.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

