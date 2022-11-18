Piramal Pharma plunges 48% since listing on selling pressure

Mumbai: Piramal Pharma shares, listed on October 19 post-demerger, have declined 48% since then due to selling pressure amid MSCI reclassification and a slowdown in orders in the contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) segment, a decline in complex surgeries, and forex volatility. However, the stock is a good pick at the current price over the mid to long-term perspective, said analysts.

After listing at ‘201.80, the stock plunged to a low of ‘125.40 on Thursday to recover 7.5% on Friday to ‘136.45.

“Weakness in stock price offers an opportunity for long-term investors,” said a note by Batlivala & Karani Securities. “We believe current valuations are not expensive as sector valuations have also corrected as compared to what they were trading a year back and have turned attractive for investments with a two-three years perspective.”

ET Bureau

The stock is currently trading at valuations of 31.4 times FY23 estimated earnings and 17 times FY23 estimated EV/EBITDA.

While initiating coverage on the company with a buy rating and a target price of ‘200 a share, said the company would generate a free cash flow of ‘1,000 crore over FY23-25, which will be used to pare down the debt-equity ratio to 0.4 by FY25 gradually.

“We remain positive on Piramal Pharma considering the growing requirement for development services, especially with complex regulatory processes for newer drugs, high entry barriers, limited competition for the complex hospital generics (provides sustainable growth over the longer term), and the rising contribution from the fast-growing consumer segment,” Vinay Bafna, an analyst at ICICI Securities, said in a note.