Piramal Enterprises Q2 Results: Company suffers consolidated net loss of Rs 1,536 crore

has suffered a Rs 1,536 crore consolidated net loss for the September quarter on account of hefty loan loss provisions in its first ever quarterly results as a listed and regulated non-banking finance company after the demerger of its pharma business.

The loss was against Rs 395 crore of re-computed net profit in the year-ago period.

The demerged financial services player’s operating profit shrunk 12% at Rs 456 crore against Rs 516 crore, while the loan loss provisions of Rs 3,311 crore forced it to report a net loss for the quarter despite a 34% rise in net interest income at Rs 934 crore.

The lender’s gross non-performing assets ratio stood at 3.7% at the end of September with the net NPA ratio being at 1.3%. Its assets under management stood at Rs 63,780 crore, which is 35% higher than what it was before its acquisition of Dewan Housing Finance. The acquisition was completed in September last year.

“Our size now places us in a dominant position amongst large NBFCs in India,” chairman Ajay Piramal was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the company. “Retail lending business continues to grow faster than our earlier guidance, taking us closer to our aspirations of becoming a more retail oriented NBFC,” he said.

Piramal’s retail loan book now accounts for 43% of overall loan book against 12% before merger. In the wholesale lending business, he said the asset recognition cycle has mostly been completed and provided for against possible credit risks.

“We are focused on making the wholesale book more granular and with increased focus on recoveries, we expect the wholesale book size to moderate in the short term. Further, we are also investing to build a cash flow & asset backed real estate and mid-size corporate lending business,” he said.