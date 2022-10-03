Piramal Ent. shares down 1.48% as Nifty drops

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 1.48 per cent down in Monday’s trade at 12:18PM (IST). Around 14,721 shares changed hands on the counter.

The stock opened at Rs 865.0 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 866.55 and Rs 850.15, respectively, in the session so far. Shares of the company of Piramal Enterprises Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 3013.0 and a 52-week low of Rs 831.75.

Total market cap of the Piramal Enterprises Ltd. stood at Rs 20399.78 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 3726.46 crore for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, down 15.33 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 4401.03 crore and down 23.74 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 3011.6 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 496.09 crore, down 8.03 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Jun-2022, domestic institutional investors held 2.02 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 34.54 per cent and the promoters 43.49 per cent.

Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 10.85 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.47. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. belongs to the Diversified industry.