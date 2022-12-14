Pinkcoin (PINK) Rises 57.87%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Wednesday – InvestorsObserver

Pinkcoin (PINK) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Wednesday, the crypto has gained 57.87% to $0.0001961324441.

InvestorsObserver is giving Pinkcoin a 91 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Pinkcoin!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Pinkcoin a high volatility rank of 91, placing it in the top 9% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

PINK’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Pinkcoin price is trading near resistance. With support near $0.0000840331343159306 and resistance set at $0.000204421973011293. This leaves Pinkcoin with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

