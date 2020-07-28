Pinellas County, Mary Bowen Claims 6th Top Prize From The 100x Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Mary Bowen, of Largo, claimed the sixth $2 million top prize from the 100X Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,605,000.00.

Bowen purchased her winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 11505 Walsingham Road in Largo. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game launched in January 2020 and features eight top prizes of $2 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.46.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE