Pine Ridge: Two Bulls-Hunter Indicted for Sexual Abuse

Pine Ridge Man, McKinley Two Bulls-Hunter Indicted for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

(STL.News) United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Pine Ridge, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

McKinley Two Bulls-Hunter, age 24, was indicted on May 19, 2022. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta L. Wollmann on June 15, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment. The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 15 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, at least five years, up to life, of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that between April 2021 and July 2021, in Pine Ridge, Two Bulls-Hunter knowingly engaged in, and attempted to engage in, a sexual act with a minor female. The charge is merely an accusation and Two Bulls-Hunter is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelsey Blair is prosecuting the case.

Two Bulls-Hunter was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has been set of August 23, 2022.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today