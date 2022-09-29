Finance

Pill marketed for male sexual enhancement recalled: Potentially dangerous tadalafil detected

September 29, 2022
Hattie Francis
The 10 count Wonder Pill product recalled by the FDA

Certain lots of a daily dietary supplement called Wonder Pill sold by Walmart and Amazon are being recalled because lab tests detected the presence of tadalafil, a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, according to an announcement on the Food and Drug Administration website this week

Consumers with underlying medical issues can experience serious health risks if they unknowingly ingest a Wonder Pill product containing tadalafil, the FDA said. 

Tadalafil can potentially be dangerous when combined with medication containing nitrates, which is often taken by people with diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease. The interaction of tadalafil with nitrates can cause blood pressure to drop to potentially deadly levels, the FDA said.

The manufacturer has yet to receive any reports of adverse events related to the recall, the release said. 