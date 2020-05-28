Piggly Wiggly In Lafayette, Tennessee Settles Americans With Disabilities Act Complaint

(STL.News) – A Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Lafayette, Tennessee and its proprietor have agreed to adopt written non-discrimination policies and to pay a monetary amount to a disabled woman to resolve allegations that they violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), announced Don Cochran, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.

The settlement resolves allegations made by a disabled woman attempting to shop at her local Piggly Wiggly store. According to the complaint, the woman, with the assistance of her service animal, and her family, were shopping for groceries when the store’s proprietor ordered her out of the store. When the woman and her family attempted to explain her service animal’s protected status under the ADA, the proprietor called the police.

As a result of this investigation, Piggly Wiggly has adopted written ADA policies that require all employees to be trained regarding the rights of disabled individuals utilizing service animals. Piggly Wiggly is required to post its new policies so that they are accessible to the public and the store is subject to audit to ensure compliance with the settlement.

This case is a product of the United States Attorney’s Office’s continued commitment to protecting rights guaranteed under the ADA.

