Pierre Man Charles Olson Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Pierre, South Dakota, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine was sentenced on June 1, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Charles Olson, a/k/a Chip Olson, age 48, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release, a $1,000 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Olson was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 16, 2019. He pled guilty on March 9, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from a conspiracy that occurred between December 1, 2018, and October 16, 2019, in which Olson, knowingly and intentionally, conspired and agreed with others to knowingly and intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Pierre and Ft. Pierre Communities. As part of the conspiracy, Olson and his co-defendants traveled to Denver, Colorado to pick up methamphetamine. On June 23, 2019, Olson was involved in a traffic stop, wherein 236 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, pipes, and other items of distribution were found.

This case was investigated by the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Pierre Police Department, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges prosecuted the case.

Olson was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

