Pidilite Ind stock price down 0.78 per cent as Sensex climbs

Shares of . fell 0.78 per cent to Rs 2530.65 at 02:03PM hours (IST) on Monday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 16,378 shares with a turnover of Rs 4.13 crore till 02:03PM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 98.83, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 19.49.

Return on equity (ROE) was at 18.95 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 2560.85 and a low of Rs 2511.0 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 2916.85 and a 52-week low of Rs 1988.6.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.04.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 2491.41 on January 02, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 2646.25. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 37.96. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 30-Jun-2022, promoters held 69.94 per cent stake in the company, while overseas investors held 11.13 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 7.47 per cent.