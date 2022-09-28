Pidilite Ind shares down 1.2% as Nifty drops

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 1.2 per cent down in Wednesday’s trade at 12:48PM (IST). Around 18,866 shares changed hands on the counter.

The stock opened at Rs 2782.05 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 2794.5 and Rs 2766.6, respectively, in the session so far. The stock of Pidilite Industries Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 2916.85 and a 52-week low of Rs 1988.6.

As per BSE, the total market cap of the Pidilite Industries Ltd. stood at Rs 140869.97 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 3111.79 crore for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, up 23.57 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 2518.21 crore and up 60.16 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 1942.91 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 353.61 crore, up 60.68 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Jun-2022, DIIs held 3.97 per cent stake in the firm, while foreign institutional investors held 11.13 per cent and the promoters 68.69 per cent.

Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a P/E multiple of 105.04 and a price-to-book ratio of 19.49. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Pidilite Industries Ltd. belongs to the Diversified industry.