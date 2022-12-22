PI Industries stock price down 1.21 per cent as Sensex slides

Shares of . fell 1.21 per cent to Rs 3478.15 at 11:11AM hours (IST) on Friday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap down start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 4,010 shares with a turnover of Rs 1.39 crore till 11:11AM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 51.48, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 7.01.

Return on equity (ROE) was at 13.78 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 3512.4 and a low of Rs 3447.55 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 3698.5 and a 52-week low of Rs 2334.35.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.56.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 2997.49 on December 23, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 3347.13. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 53.31. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 30-Sep-2022, promoters held 46.09 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 23.1 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 26.0 per cent.