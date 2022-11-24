PI Industries shares up 0.24% as Sensex rises

Shares of . gained 0.24 per cent to Rs 3385.0 in Thursday’s session as of 01:55PM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 399.11 points higher at 61909.69.

Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap down start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 3698.5 and a 52-week low of Rs 2334.35 on NSE. Around 5285 shares changed hands on the counter till 01:55PM (IST).

The stock opened at Rs 3350.2 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 3403.1 and Rs 3350.2 during the session so far. The stock quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 50.19, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 67.51 and price to book value (PB) of 7.01, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 13.78.

Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 46.09 per cent stake in the company as of November 24, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 23.1 per cent and 16.39 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



With a market capitalisation of Rs 51407.41 crore, the company operates in the Pesticides/Agro Chem industry. For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 1801.7 crore, up 14.96 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 1567.3 crore and up 30.38 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net profit of Rs 334.8 crore for the latest quarter, up 45.82 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 57.23. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.