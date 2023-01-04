PI Industries shares rise 0.33 per cent in Thursday's trading session

Shares of . rose 0.33 per cent to Rs 3354.5 in Thursday’s trade as of 11:28AM (IST) even as the benchmark Nifty ruled at 18021.3, down 21.65 points.

The scrip had closed at Rs 3343.4 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week low of Rs 2334.35 and a high of Rs 3698.5. The company quoted a market-cap of Rs 50897.64 crore on the BSE.

On BSE, 1,835 shares have changed hands on the counter so far. At its prevailing price, the stock traded at 49.7 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 67.51 per share and 7.01 times its book value. The return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 13.78.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, PI Industries Ltd. reported consolidated sales of Rs 1801.7 crore, up 30.38 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported 45.82 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 334.8 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical indicators



The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at Thursday. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.