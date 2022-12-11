PI Industries shares gain 1.01% as Sensex rises

Shares of . traded 1.01 per cent up at Rs 3486.8 at 10:40AM (IST) on Monday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex gained 4.73 points to 62186.4. The scrip had settled at Rs 3451.9 in the previous session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low of Rs 3698.5 and Rs 2334.35, respectively.

As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 10:40AM (IST) stood at 10:40AM shares with turnover at Rs 0.93 crore.

At the current price, shares of the company trades at 51.55 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 67.51 per share and 7.01 times its price-to-book value, BSE data showed.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

The Beta value of the stock, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.56.

Shareholding Details



Promoters held 46.09 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 23.1 per cent and DIIs 26.0 per cent.