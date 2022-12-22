PI Industries shares down 0.82% as Nifty drops

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 0.82 per cent down in Thursday’s trade at 12:54PM (IST). Around 12,476 shares changed hands on the counter.

The scrip opened at Rs 3522.2 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 3571.75 and Rs 3477.85, respectively, in the session so far. Shares of the company of PI Industries Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 3698.5 and a 52-week low of Rs 2334.35.

As per BSE, the total market cap of the PI Industries Ltd. stood at Rs 53014.86 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 1801.7 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 14.96 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 1567.3 crore and up 30.38 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 1381.9 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 334.8 crore, up 45.82 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Sep-2022, DIIs held 15.78 per cent stake in the firm, while foreign institutional investors held 15.97 per cent and the promoters 46.74 per cent.



Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a P/E multiple of 51.76 and a price-to-book ratio of 7.01. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

PI Industries Ltd. belongs to the Pesticides/Agro Chem industry.