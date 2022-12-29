Phoenixcoin (PXC) Falls 0%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Thursday – InvestorsObserver

Phoenixcoin (PXC) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Thursday, the crypto has fallen 0.19% to $0.007649737357.

InvestorsObserver is giving Phoenixcoin a 14 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Phoenixcoin!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Phoenixcoin a low volatility rank of 14, placing it in the bottom 14% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

PXC’s low volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Phoenixcoin price is in a good position going forward. With support near $0.00757828509264723 and resistance around $0.00770276706495419. This positions Phoenixcoin with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter