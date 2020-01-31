Phoenix, AZ News: 27 Arrested in Child Sex Crimes Operation

Phoenix, AZ (STL.News) Law Enforcement from six jurisdictions in the Phoenix area have arrested more than two dozen men as part of a undercover sex crime operation.

Operation Silent Predator was a coordinated effort with police from Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe and Chandler along with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Attorney General’s Office.

The Operation targeted the demand for child sex crimes and human trafficking. Throughout the operation, officers and undercover detectives placed ads on websites and apps which are commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sexual contact with children.

Officers arrested 27 suspects accused of soliciting and/or brokering deals for various sex acts. The men believed they were meeting either a boy or girl 14 years of age or younger. The suspects range in age from 21 to 69. CLICK HERE to see pictures and names of the men arrested.

Each year, the agencies included in Operation Silent Predator come together to conduct operations of this type in a continuous effort to reduce the demand that fuels child and human sex trafficking from our communities.

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The goal is to raise awareness among other things of the manipulative tactics used to lure children into sexual situations.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, child sex trafficking transcends racial, ethnic, gender, and socio-economic boundaries. It’s a growing concern in urban, suburban and rural areas.

The combined efforts of the agencies involved, are part of a nationwide effort to eliminate human and sex trafficking. If you have information about someone being trafficked, contact your local police department or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888 or humantraffickinghotline.org.

Operation Silent Predator Jan 2020