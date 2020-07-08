Phillips 66 Board Appoints New Director – Julie L. Bushman

HOUSTON, TX (STL.News) The board of directors of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has appointed Julie L. Bushman to serve as an independent director, effective July 8, 2020. Bushman will serve on the Audit and Finance Committee and the Public Policy Committee of the board. Following the appointment, the board of Phillips 66 will comprise 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent.

Bushman, 59, is the former executive vice president of International Operations at 3M. She previously served in various executive positions at 3M, including as senior vice president of Business Transformation and Information Technology; executive vice president of Safety, Security and Protection Services; executive vice president of Safety and Graphics; division vice president of the Occupational Health and Environmental Safety Division; and chief information officer. Bushman joined 3M in 1983.

Bushman was a member of the original leadership team that implemented Six Sigma at 3M. She also has served on the 3M Foundation Board and has led the 3M United Way Giving Campaign. She served as a director of Johnson Controls from 2012 through 2016 and currently serves as a director of Adient plc, an automotive seating company.