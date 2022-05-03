Philippi: Calvin Crockett Sentenced for Firearms Charge

Barbour County man, Calvin Crockett Mullins sentenced for firearms charge

ELKINS, W.V (STL.News) Calvin Crockett Mullins, of Philippi, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 48 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Mullins, 29, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Unlawful Distribution of a Firearm.” Mullins admitted to selling a 16-gauge shotgun to a person prohibited from having firearms. The crime took place in February 2020 in Barbour County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today