Philip R. Sellinger Announces Diverse Leadership Team

United States Attorney Sellinger Announces Diverse Leadership Team

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today that he is naming an experienced team of women and men to lead the Office’s enforcement of criminal and civil laws. His leadership team, which will include 18 women and people of diverse backgrounds (including 13 women and seven otherwise diverse attorneys), will be among the most diverse in the history of the office.

“Since taking the oath of office almost three months ago, I have been impressed by the depth and variety of experience in the Office, which is a credit to my predecessors and in line with the long and proud history of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey,” U.S. Attorney Sellinger said. “I am reaching into that well of talent to staff the Office’s leadership positions with a roster of exceptional attorneys who are eminently qualified and experienced, and whose diversity reflects the people of New Jersey. Moreover, hiring, retaining, and promoting diverse personnel is a bedrock value of this Office, and my leadership team and I will continue to prioritize it moving forward.”

U.S. Attorney Sellinger announced the executive leadership of the Office:

The First Assistant U.S. Attorney is Vikas Khanna, who returns to the Office from the private sector, where he worked as a partner at an international law firm in New York. Mr. Khanna previously served in the Office as an Assistant United States Attorney for almost nine years, during which he handled some of the Office’s most significant prosecutions of individuals and corporations. During Mr. Khanna’s previous tenure, he served as a line assistant in the General Crimes Unit and the Special Prosecutions Division, before being appointed as Deputy Chief of the Health Care and Government Fraud Unit in June 2017 and then as Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division in June 2018. In the latter role, Mr. Khanna supervised criminal and civil AUSAs in the Health Care and Government Fraud, Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement, and Asset Recovery and Money Laundering Units. Before becoming an AUSA, he served in the private sector from 2007 to 2010 and, in 2006, clerked for the Honorable Mark Wolf, Chief Judge in the District of Massachusetts.

“I am thrilled to welcome Vikas back to the Office as First Assistant U.S. Attorney,” U.S. Attorney Sellinger said. “Vikas is a highly respected alumnus of our Office, celebrated by AUSAs, the defense bar, and members of the judiciary for his exceptional intellect and judgment. I am confident he will be an extraordinary leader of the Office, and I look forward to working together to advance the cause of justice for the people of New Jersey.”

The Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney is Lee M. Cortes Jr., who has been with the Office for 11 years, most recently as Chief of the Health Care Fraud Unit. Caroline Sadlowski, Counsel to the U.S. Attorney, remains in that role. She has been with the office for 19 years, including nine years in the Appeals Division and six years in the Civil Division, where she also served as Chief of the Division. Andrew Carey remains as Deputy U.S. Attorney, overseeing the Trenton and Camden Vicinages. He worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for eight years and returned to the Office in 2019 after serving as the Middlesex County Prosecutor for six years.

According to U.S. Attorney Sellinger, “Lee, Caroline, and Andrew are three of the finest attorneys in the Office and have deep experience, leadership skills, and impeccable integrity. I am pleased that they agreed to join my front office.”

U.S. Attorney Sellinger also announced additional leadership positions:

Bruce Keller has been appointed as Special Counsel to the Front Office.

Nicholas Grippo will continue as Chief of the Criminal Division, while Daniel Shapiro, Osmar Benvenuto, and Desiree Grace will continue as Deputy Chiefs of the Criminal Division, and are joined by Jamel Semper, who also has been appointed Division Deputy Chief.

J. Andrew Ruymann will continue as the Chief of the Civil Division, while Kristin Vassallo and Elizabeth Pascal will continue to serve as Deputy Chiefs of the Civil Division.

Mark Coyne remains the Chief of the Appeals Division

Ronnell Wilson has been appointed Chief of the Special Prosecutions Division, and Jihee Suh will serve as Deputy Division Chief.

Michael Campion has been appointed as the Chief of the newly created Civil Rights Division.

Molly Lorber and J. Brendan Day will continue to serve as Attorneys-in-Charge of the Camden and Trenton branch offices, respectively.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger also announced the leadership of the Criminal Division Units:

Lauren Repole and Michelle Gasparian have been appointed as Co-Unit Chiefs of the newly created General Crimes Unit.

R. David Walk has been appointed Chief of the Government Frauds Unit, and David Dauenheimer will continue as the Unit’s Deputy Chief.

Jason Gould has been appointed Chief of the Health Care Fraud Unit.

Sarah Devlin will continue to serve as Chief of the Assert Recovery and Money Laundering Unit.

Joyce Malliet has been appointed as Chief of the National Security Unit.

Sean Farrell will continue as Chief of the Cybercrime Prevention and Enforcement Unit.

Catherine Murphy will continue as Chief of the Economic Crimes Unit.

Cari Fais will continue as Chief of the Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement Unit.

Francesca Liquori will continue as Chief of the Narcotics/Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.

James Donnelly has been appointed as Chief of the Organized Crime/Gangs Unit.

“The District of New Jersey is fortunate to have such an outstanding group of public servants to lead this Office,” U.S. Attorney Sellinger said. “They have the skill, experience, judgment, and integrity needed to continue this Office’s mission: to protect the public, enforce the laws, promote fairness and equality, and do justice. I am extremely proud of this leadership team and know that they will continue this Office’s longstanding commitment to the pursuit of justice.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today