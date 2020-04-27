Philadelphia Man Samuel Meeker Pleads Guilty to Threatening Both a Lehigh County Solicitor

Philadelphia Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening Both a Lehigh County Solicitor and a Private Attorney

(STL.News) – United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced that Samuel Meeker, 38, of Philadelphia, PA, pleaded guilty today to two counts of interstate communication of threats against two individuals: a Lehigh County public official and a private attorney. United States District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl presided over the guilty plea hearing in Reading via video teleconference.

On August 9, 2019, the defendant left a threatening telephone voice message for a Lehigh County Solicitor using the Lehigh County Law Department’s internet voicemail system. The defendant threatened physical force against the victim and communicated his desire that the entire County of Lehigh be destroyed and wiped from the map.

Two days later, on August 11, 2019, the defendant left a telephone voice message for a private lawyer, who was the personal and estate attorney for the defendant’s father. The defendant threatened force against the lawyer and all other partners in the lawyer’s law firm, stating that the defendant would destroy them.

“Specific threats of violence like the ones made here must be taken very seriously and deserve an immediate response from law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney McSwain. “Meeker made vile threats against multiple innocent people, including a public servant. I am thankful to the FBI for their swift handling of this potentially explosive situation.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kishan Nair.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE