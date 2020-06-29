Phelan Bentley Arrested For Robbery by VPD

Visalia, CA (STL.News) On June 26, 2020 at 12:03 PM, Visalia Police Department received a 911 call in regards to an attempted robbery at the Kaweah Delta Outpatient Pharmacy at 202 W. Willow. A male subject entered the business and handed the clerk a note demanding money and narcotics. The clerk activated the robbery alarm and attempted to stall the male. The male, later identified as Phelan Bentley, grew impatient and walked out of the pharmacy. KDMC security officers were waiting outside. Security was able to detain Bentley until Visalia Police Department Officers arrived on scene. Bentley was booked at Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility for attempted robbery and parole violations.

