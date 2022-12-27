Phantomx (PNX) Falls 0.01%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Tuesday – InvestorsObserver

Phantomx (PNX) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Tuesday, the crypto has lost 0.99% to $0.0003002721352.

InvestorsObserver is giving Phantomx a 63 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Phantomx!

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Phantomx a moderate volatility rank of 63, placing it in the top 37% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

PNX’s moderate volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Phantomx price is trading near resistance. With support set at $0.000298446748545652 and resistance near $0.00030038631511878. This leaves Phantomx with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter