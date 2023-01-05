PG&E says 95,000 customers still without power as more storms on the way

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News PG&E (NYSE:PCG) said late Thursday it has restored power to more than 406K customers in northern and central California following a series powerful winter storms with hurricane-force winds that damaged electric equipment and caused numerous power outages. The company said ~2,300 outages remain, affecting 95K customers, many in the North Coast, Bay Area and Central Coast areas. California is bracing for additional storms over the next week, which the company said likely will affect restoration times and lead to additional widespread outages. More than five inches of rain could fall across a large part of California in the coming week, and some areas could see more than 10 inches, the Weather Prediction Center said. Long-range forecast models show little change to larger weather patterns until the end of January, which in addition to bringing storms to the West Coast are expected to keep most of the U.S. relatively mild.