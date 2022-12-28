Pfizer's pentavalent meningococcal vaccine gets FDA review

Anne Czichos The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) application seeking approval for its pentavalent meningococcal vaccine candidate (MenABCWY) The New York-based pharma giant submitted a biologics license application (BLA) for MenABCWY to prevent meningococcal disease caused by the most common serogroups in individuals 10 years through 25 years of age. The FDA is expected to make a decision on the BLA in October 2023. The BLA was backed by data from a phase 3 trial which showed that MenABCWY was as good as Pfizer’s own meningococcal disease vaccine Trumenba and GSK’s (NYSE:GSK) Menveo, meeting the main and secondary goal of the study. Pfizer said on Wednesday that if approved, the vaccine could help simplify the meningococcal vaccination schedule and provide the broadest serogroup coverage of any meningococcal vaccine. The company noted that MenABCWY combines the components of two vaccines into one, helping protect against the meningococcal serogroups which cause the majority of invasive meningococcal disease globally. Meningococcal disease is any illness which is caused by the bacteria Neisseria meningitidis. These illnesses are often severe and can be deadly and include infections of the lining of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis) and blood, according to the U.S. CDC. PFE -0.37% to $50.94 premarket Dec. 28