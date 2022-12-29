Pfizer says hemophilia B gene therapy met key goal in Phase 3 trial

JHVEPhoto Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced Thursday that the company’s investigational gene therapy for hemophilia B, fidanacogene elaparvovec, met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial called BENEGENE-2 involving adults males with a moderately severe to severe form of the disease. Disclosing topline data from the 40-subject trial, the company said that the one-time infusion met the primary endpoint in BENEGENE-2, indicating non-inferiority and superiority to the standard of care Factor IX (FIX) in terms of annualized bleeding rate (ABR) of total bleeds. Results indicate that a single dose of fidanacogene elaparvovec led to a 71% reduction in ABR (p<0.0001), a 78% reduction in treated ABR (p=0.0001) and a 92% reduction in annualized infusion rate (p<0.0001). The safety profile of the experimental therapy was consistent with its Phase 1/2 data, and the drug was well tolerated, the company said, adding that there were 14 serious adverse events, including two related to the treatment among seven (16%) patients. Pfizer (PFE) plans to disclose additional key data from the study at a scientific conference in 2023. The company licensed fidanacogene elaparvovec, also known as SPK-9001, from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) unit Spark Therapeutics in 2014.