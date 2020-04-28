PFIZER Reports First-Quarter 2020 Results

First-Quarter 2020 Revenues of $12.0 Billion, Reflecting 7% Operational Decline; Excluding the Impact from Consumer Healthcare(1), Revenues Declined 1% Operationally

12% Operational Growth from Biopharma, Primarily Driven by Eliquis, Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, Ibrance and Inlyta as well as 15% Operational Growth in Emerging Markets

37% Operational Decline from Upjohn, Primarily Due to U.S. Loss of Exclusivity of Lyrica in 2019 and Declines from Lipitor and Norvasc in China due to the Volume-Based Procurement (VBP) Program

First-Quarter 2020 Reported Diluted EPS(2) of $0.61, Adjusted Diluted EPS(3) of $0.80

Reaffirmed 2020 Financial Guidance for Revenues and Adjusted Diluted EPS(3), Absorbing Unfavorable Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates and Reflecting Certain Anticipated Impacts from the COVID-19 Pandemic

Company Details COVID-19 Business Impact and Response to Pandemic, Including Researching Potential Therapeutics and Vaccines

NEW YORK (STL.News) Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported financial results for first-quarter 2020, reaffirmed its 2020 financial guidance for revenues and Adjusted diluted EPS(3) and updated certain other components of its 2020 financial guidance primarily to reflect actual and anticipated impacts from the novel coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19).

Results for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019(4) are summarized below.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RESULTS – PDF PFIZER Earnings