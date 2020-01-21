Pevely Missouri Alert: Precautionary boil water advisory for Pevely Farms, MO

St Louis, MO (STL.News) Missouri American Water is issuing a reverse-911 call related to a precautionary boil water advisory for Pevely Farms, Mo., in southwestern St. Louis County. Customers in the affected area are being contacted via reverse-911 now. Details:
- Missouri American Water is issuing a precautionary boil advisory for the Pevely Farms area in Southwestern St. Louis County because of a water main break and system pressure drop. For those in the area, we recommend bringing your water to a boil for 3 minutes prior to consumption. The water is still safe for bathing and other non-consumable uses. We will call again when the precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience and understanding. For more information, please visit our website, Facebook page or call our customer service center at (866) 430-0820.
- Customers can visit a new website to enter an address and confirm whether it is within the affected area. The site can be found by visiting the Missouri American Water website at missouriamwater.com and click on News & Community, then Maps. Then click the on-page image and select Boil Advisory Map. From there, enter an address to search if it is within the affected area. Direct link: http://moaw.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=32d0086bd3e743a3b521425dcb2813c6
- A water main break and water pressure drop in the region is responsible for the precautionary boil advisory.
- The advisory affects approximately 90 residential customers, plus Pevely Farms Golf Club.
- Water for these customers will need to be brought to a boil for 3 minutes prior to consumption, until further notice. Tap water is okay for washing, bathing and other non-consumable uses during this period.
- The precautionary boil advisory is required because of regulations regarding water pressure in our system. In this instance, water pressure dropped to a level that requires we issue a precautionary boil advisory.
- Boil advisories typically last 24 hours, though we cannot guarantee that timing.
- Water quality tests are being run.
- Customers will be notified by CodeRED when the boil advisory is lifted. Notice will also be posted to social media and the state’s website.