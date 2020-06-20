Petit Larceny by Justin J. Perdue in Brattleboro

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 06/12/2020 Brattleboro Police received a report of a wallet that was stolen from a shopping cart at a business on Canal Street.

Through investigation Justin J. Perdue was identified as the subject who stole the wallet. Perdue was located at a later date and was issued a citation to appear in court on 08/11/2020.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE