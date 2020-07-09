Peter Garrett Charged for Disorderly Conduct by Brattleboro Police

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On July 7, 2020 at approximately 1058 Officers from the Brattleboro Police Department located Peter Garrett age 33 of Springfield MA. walking on Putney rd. in Brattleboro. Garrett has conditions of release that prevent him from being in the Town of Brattleboro unless for Court hearings or meetings with attorneys. Garrett was arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was held on $100.00 bail. Garrett is scheduled to appear at the Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division on July 7, 2020 at 12:30pm.

