Peru – Highest COVID Deaths

World’s highest per capital COVID deaths – Peruvians families left in limbo

PERU (STL.News) At least 10,000 children in Peru have lost one or both of their parents to coronavirus – a phenomenon described as the “hidden pandemic.”

More than 200,000 Peruvians have died from COVID-19, making it the country with the world’s highest per-capita death toll.

That has been blamed on the crumbling healthcare system and poverty, but it has also left a generation of “COVID-19 orphans” behind.

Al Jazeera’s @Mariana Sanchez reports from Lima, Peru.

Wikipedia – COVID-19 pandemic in Peru

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube