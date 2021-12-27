Peru – Highest COVID Deaths

World’s highest per capital COVID deaths – Peruvians families left in limbo
PERU (STL.News) At least 10,000 children in Peru have lost one or both of their parents to coronavirus – a phenomenon described as the “hidden pandemic.”
More than 200,000 Peruvians have died from COVID-19, making it the country with the world’s highest per-capita death toll.
That has been blamed on the crumbling healthcare system and poverty, but it has also left a generation of “COVID-19 orphans” behind.
Al Jazeera’s @Mariana Sanchez reports from Lima, Peru.
SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube