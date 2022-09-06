Politics

Persons Stern’s Travel to Argentina, Peru, & Panama

September 6, 2022
Maryam Shah

U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Stern’s Travel to Argentina, Peru, and Panama

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Jessica Stern will travel to Argentina September 6-9; Peru September 10-13; and Panama September 14-16.  During her visits, Special Envoy Stern will meet with government officials and representatives from civil society to discuss advancing the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons in the region.  In Argentina, she will represent the United States as a Member State at the 2022 Global Conference of the Equal Rights Coalition (ERC) on September 8-9.

