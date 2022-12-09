Perpetrators of sexual harassment in public face up to two years in jail under new crackdown



Perpetrators of sexual harassment in public will face up to two years in jail under a new crackdown announced on Friday.The Government backed making public sexual harassment a specific criminal offence.New legislation will introduces harsher sentences for people who deliberately harass, alarm, or distress someone in a public place because of the victim’s sex.Public sexual harassment is already illegal.But the maximum sentence for committing the offence will now increase from six months to two years.Read MoreMinisters hope that bringing in a specific offence will encourage more women and other victims to come forward and will also highlight the severity of the crime. “Every woman should feel safe to walk our streets without fear of harassment or violence,” said Home Secretary Suella Braverman.“And that is why we are supporting this bill to introduce a specific offence on public sexual harassment.”She added: “It’s a complex issue and we’ve carefully considered the arguments, taking into account a range of views. “We are putting the needs of victims at the heart of our decision, which will mean the criminals who commit these acts face the consequences they deserve.”The specific new offence is being brought in through former Cabinet minister Greg Clark’s Protection from Sex-based Harassment in Public Bill, a private member’s bill being debated in the Commons on Friday.The Home Office stressed that a wide range of experts were consulted over the summer on introducing a specific offence of public sexual harassment which is seen by many as a widespread problem. It concluded that there was a need for a specific offence, so the crime is clearer to both the public and police. British Transport Police Assistant Chief Constable Charlie Doyle, said: “No woman should be subjected to harassment or intimidation as they travel and we will always welcome any extra help in bringing more offenders to justice.“We have always taken reports of sexual harassment extremely seriously, however I hope the proposed legislation will reinforce our clear message to perpetrators that it simply won’t be tolerated.“We know that all forms of sexual harassment are under-reported to police and I hope this increased awareness will encourage more victims to come forward and tell us about what’s happened to them.”