Pernell Duval Wilson Arrested in Weapon Offense: 3000 Block,14th Street

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:51 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect struck the victim with a bottle and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2020, 35 year-old Pernell Duval Wilson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

