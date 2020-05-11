Perkins County State’s Attorney Penfield Appointed To Mental Illness Council

(STL.News) – Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg today announced the appointment of Perkins County State’s Attorney Shane Penfield to serve on the South Dakota Council for Improving Criminal Justice Responses for Persons with Mental Illness effective immediately.

“Shane has served our State and the citizens of Perkins County in multiple roles since 1998,” said Ravnsborg. “I have no doubt that his knowledge and experience will be a great asset in this new role on the council.”

Penfield is a South Dakota native who graduated from Lemmon High School in 1994. He received his Bachelor’s Degree, Master’s Degree, and Juris Doctorate all from the University of South Dakota. Penfield served as the Student Regent on the South Dakota Board of Regents from 1998 until his graduation from law school in 2003, a position he was appointed to by both Governors Janklow and Rounds. He also serves as the Perkins County State’s Attorney, City Attorney for Lemmon and McIntosh, the Lemmon School District Attorney, runs his own practice and is a member of the Lemmon Fire Department.

The Oversight Council consists of fourteen members appointed by the Governor, the Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court, the Senate Majority leader, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, and the Attorney General.

