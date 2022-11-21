‘Perfectly legitimate’ for England players to take knee at World Cup, says minister

A senior UK cabinet minister has said it is “perfectly legitimate” for England players to take the knee at the World Cup to protest against inequality, emphasising the apparent change in attitude towards the stance by some Conservative politicians.England will take the knee before their match against Iran on Monday, although it is unclear whether Harry Kane will also wear the “OneLove” rainbow captain’s armband in support of LGBTQ+ rights, over concerns this could bring an instant yellow card.Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, said he had no issue with England players taking the knee, a protest that emerged from the Black Lives Matter movement but which is used by footballers as a more general condemnation of prejudice.“I’m fine with that,” he told Sky News. “I think that’s a choice for Harry Kane and the team, and indeed for Wales as well. These are their choices, it’s not for the government to tell them what to do.“And I think when you’re playing in a country like Qatar, which does have different standards in the way it treats, for example, the LGBTQ community, it’s perfectly legitimate for the England or the Welsh team to make that stand.”During the Euro 2020 football competition, which took place last year, Boris Johnson, the then prime minister, refused to condemn fans who booed England players for taking the knee.Priti Patel, Johnson’s home secretary at the time, said England fans had the right to boo players for what she called “gesture politics”, while Lee Anderson, the Tory MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, said he would not watch any England games while the team was supporting a “political movement” and risked alienating “traditional supporters”.Discussions over equality at the World Cup are all the more pointed given laws in Qatar that discriminate against LGBT people.Fifa, football’s world governing body, has requested that team captains wear armbands with messages such as “Football unites the world”, “Share the meal” and “Bring the moves”.Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.England and Wales, and some other teams, had planned to defy Fifa and send out their captains wearing the rainbow armband. However, this might not happen because of the risk the players could be booked for wearing the armband as soon as they step on the pitch.This could risk a player being sent off if they were booked again, or being suspended if they were booked in the second match in the group stage.