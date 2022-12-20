People in pain should call 999 despite ambulance strike, says minister

People with chest pain should call 999 on Wednesday despite the ambulance strike in England and Wales, the health minister Will Quince has said, but admitted that people experiencing such pain were waiting an average of 47 minutes.Those with chest pains or a bad fall – category two cases – were waiting more than an hour in some areas, Quince admitted. But he insisted that life-threatening emergencies would be covered and that the most critical category one calls were being answered in under 10 minutes.“If you have chest pains, call 999 and the expectation is, and I’ve been really clear with you, I don’t think that there is any paramedic, ambulance technician, anyone working in our NHS, whether they’re on a picket line or not, that would not respond to a 999 call where somebody has chest pains and there is a threat of a heart attack,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday.Ambulance workers will stage another strike on Wednesday, involving up to 10,000 staff. Union officials have suggested that paramedics, call-handlers and emergency care assistants would come off picket lines for the most serious cases. Those who are members of GMB will then strike again on 28 December.It comes on the second day of nursing strikes. The head of the Royal College of Nursing, Pat Cullen, said there was no route to negotiations with the government to end the industrial action because ministers would not discuss pay.“Unfortunately more nursing staff will be involved in future striking and also further hospitals will be included in the industrial actions moving forward,” she said.“Those decisions haven’t been made yet but what I will say is in any future industrial action, safety will be the first consideration for us as a Royal College of Nursing and for all the nursing staff I represent.”Up to 100,000 members of the RCN will take part in the strike after it balloted its members in October. It has said that low pay is the cause of chronic understaffing that is putting patients at risk and leaves NHS staff overworked.She said the state of the NHS meant that inevitably strikes would have a harsher impact. “Any disruption to a health service that’s as fragile as ours is something that this government really needs to take a long hard look at,” she said.“This is for the prime minister to ask himself why nurses are about to do this for the second time in their history. We would negotiate with government – again we won’t dig in if they don’t dig in. But we have no opportunity to do that because we can’t get to a table to talk to government.”Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.Quince said the government had accepted the full recommendation of the independent pay review body and would not derogate from that – though he acknowledged that process had expected inflation to peak at 4% and was now in double digits.Asked if it would be reasonable to change the settlement on that basis, he said: “This is an annual process as you know, and we’ll have a new pay review body recommendation for April of next year, which will no doubt reflect inflation as it as it stands now.”