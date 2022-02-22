Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – Payable 4/22

LONDON (STL.News) Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on May 6, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2022. 2022 marks the 46th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

About Pentair PLC

At Pentair, we inspire people to move, improve and enjoy life’s essential resources for happier, healthier lives. From their residential and business water solutions to our sustainable innovations and applications, they deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2021 of approximately $3.8 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 11,250 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world.