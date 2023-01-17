Penny stock climbs 5% on collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s University

Penny stock rallied nearly 5% to Rs 3.48 in Tuesday’s intraday trade after its R&D division collaborated with King Khalid University, Saudi Arabia.”The company’s research and development wing has recently filed a patent in collaboration with the King Khalid University, Abha 62529, Saudi Arabia on ‘A process for the designing of conducting polymer nanocomposites on activated carbon membrane for the removal of bacterial contamination from polluted wastewater’,” the company said in a BSE filing.”This technology is to develop a conducting polymer nanocomposite–based membrane which will be helpful for the removal of E. coli and total coliform from wastewater. These nanocomposites are economically feasible and can find widespread market usage compared to conventional wastewater treatment methods,” the company added.This mutual collaboration will aid to strengthen its R&D activities, and technology transfers, for improving and augmenting its product offerings, Vikas Ecotech said.At 10 am, the scrip was trading 2.4% higher at Rs 3.4 over its last day’s closing price of Rs 3.32 per share. The stock has fallen about 7% in the last six months, while it has plunged around 26% in the last year.Technically, Vikas Ecotech is trading below 4 out of 8 SMAs (Simple Moving Average). The stock traded below 5-day, 10-day, 20-day and 30-day moving averages but higher than 50-day, 100-day, 20-day, 150-day and 200-day moving averages.

“Stock looks good until it is above Rs 2.5. So keep the stop loss near Rs 2.5 for the target price of Rs 7.5 to Rs 12. Due to it being a penny stock, it is important to keep strict stop loss,” said Ravi Singhal, CEO of GCL.King Khalid University is located in the Asir region in the southwestern part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In the field of scientific research, the University witnessed a strong presence of qualitative activities during the past year. This came in the registration of 26 patents, and the publishing of 5297 research papers in scientific journals classified in various fields, in addition to the number of citations that reached 12,258.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of The Economic Times)