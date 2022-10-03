Politics

Penny Mordaunt gets revenge on Team Truss as she brands their spin doctors ‘s**t’

October 3, 2022
Hattie Francis

VANQUISHED leadership rival Penny Mordaunt extracted her revenge on Team Truss last night — branding their spin doctors “sh*t”.

The Commons boss told a Tory party fringe event the strategy was sound but delivery poor.

Leader of the House of Commons and former Tory leadership rival Penny Mordaunt has said that Team Truss has 's**t spin doctors'

Leader of the House of Commons and former Tory leadership rival Penny Mordaunt has said that Team Truss has 's**t spin doctors'
However, Mordaunt was supportive of the PM's vision, insisting it was all a matter of spelling it out properly to voters

However, Mordaunt was supportive of the PM’s vision, insisting it was all a matter of spelling it out properly to voters

She told the Conservatives in Comms event on Sunday evening: “It’s nearly Monday.

“What have we learnt so far in conference?

“We have learnt that our policies are great but our comms are sh*t.”

However, she threw her weight behind Team Truss’s vision, insisting it was all a matter of spelling it out properly to voters.

Tory MPs have despaired over the narrative – saying the economic dip and polls plummeting was all a matter of communication.

Just hours after Ms Mordaunt’s comments, The Sun revealed how the flagship budget rabbit, slashing the top 45p tax rate – was being axed after a huge backlash.