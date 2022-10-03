Penny Mordaunt gets revenge on Team Truss as she brands their spin doctors ‘s**t’

VANQUISHED leadership rival Penny Mordaunt extracted her revenge on Team Truss last night — branding their spin doctors “sh*t”.

The Commons boss told a Tory party fringe event the strategy was sound but delivery poor.

She told the Conservatives in Comms event on Sunday evening: “It’s nearly Monday.

“What have we learnt so far in conference?

“We have learnt that our policies are great but our comms are sh*t.”

However, she threw her weight behind Team Truss’s vision, insisting it was all a matter of spelling it out properly to voters.

Tory MPs have despaired over the narrative – saying the economic dip and polls plummeting was all a matter of communication.

Just hours after Ms Mordaunt’s comments, The Sun revealed how the flagship budget rabbit, slashing the top 45p tax rate – was being axed after a huge backlash.