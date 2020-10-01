Pennsylvania Wolf Administration Joins 6 States for CO2 Transport Infrastructure

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) The Wolf Administration today announced that it is joining with six other states – Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Montana, Oklahoma and Wyoming – in signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) expressing a commitment to establish and implement a regional CO2 transport infrastructure plan by collaborating and leveraging resources across the participating states.

“My administration is committed to ensuring that we comprehensively address climate change, and that includes taking steps that will protect our environment while investing in our clean energy industries, which provide many Pennsylvanians with quality family-sustaining jobs,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “This infrastructure plan will continue to invest in those jobs and even create new jobs in emerging energy industries while reducing harmful CO2 emissions.”

According to the MOU, the signatory states recognize that development of regional and national CO2 transport networks, together with proposed tax credits and other financial incentives for carbon capture from industrial facilities and power plants and from ambient air through direct air capture, can support long-term production and use of America’s abundant and affordable natural resources, and create and preserve high-paying jobs in energy-producing, agricultural, and industrial states of the country, all while significantly reducing net carbon emissions.

“Pennsylvania is an energy leader, thanks to our abundant natural resources and strong manufacturing presence, said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin. “Carbon capture technologies provide a critical component to addressing our climate challenge by providing the means to capture, utilize and store carbon associated with power generation, industrial manufacturing, and other carbon intensive operations. We must seize the environmental and economic opportunities to work with surrounding states to support carbon transport infrastructure and with emerging industries focusing on carbon utilization.”

“Climate change is the biggest environmental threat we face as a state and nation. Working cooperatively with other states to mitigate and remove carbon emissions gives us another tool in addressing this existential challenge,” said Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

“The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has been engaged on the topic of carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) for nearly 20 years, and during this time, the department’s Bureau of Geological Survey has assessed numerous subsurface geologic resources that have potential to serve as carbon storage reservoirs,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “Based on international research, we know that geologic carbon storage is a part of the mix of energy transition technologies necessary for achieving the 2-degree climate mitigation goal. The development of responsibly placed regional transport infrastructure will be key to ensuring Pennsylvania’s success in matching CO2 source to sinks and reducing our carbon footprint with this climate mitigation goal in mind.”

Approximately 5,200 miles of CO2 pipelines are safely operating today in 11 states.

The signatory states will establish a coordination group that will undertake the development of an action plan, which will include state and regional policy recommendations related to CO2 transport infrastructure deployment. The release of the action plan is set for October 2021.

As a starting point, the group will review the findings of a recently released white paper detailing carbon capture and storage opportunities and related infrastructure throughout the Midwest and Western regions. The economies of scale demonstrated by the study’s results show clear climate and economic benefits of long-term coordination and planning of CO2 transport infrastructure for midcentury decarbonization.

The coordination group will also identify barriers to the development of CO2 transport infrastructure and develop strategies and recommendations to remove these barriers and work together to raise awareness of carbon capture and related opportunities associated with development of regional CO2 transport infrastructure among stakeholders, policymakers and the public.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE