Pennsylvania Wolf Administration: Ball Corporation Selects Luzerne County for New Manufacturing Plant

Wolf Administration: Ball Corporation Selects Luzerne County for New Manufacturing Plant That Will Create Approximately 230 New Jobs

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced that Ball Corporation will create approximately 230 new, good paying full-time jobs at its new aluminum beverage packaging plant in Pittston, Pennsylvania, in Luzerne County. Ball has pledged to invest approximately $360 million into the project over multiple years.

“Ball Corporation has a longstanding presence in the international marketplace, and Pennsylvania is pleased with the company’s commitment to expand its manufacturing facilities in the northeast,” said Gov. Wolf. “This project will inject much-needed revenue into the region, create new, high-paying jobs, and provide a lasting impact on the surrounding community.”

Through the project, Ball will purchase and retrofit a 1,078,799-square-foot industrial building in Jenkins Township to create a multiline sustainable aluminum beverage packaging manufacturing operation. The project will generate more than $16 million in new employment payroll for the region, which is currently struggling with high unemployment.

“Ball is excited to expand into Pennsylvania to build a state-of-the art manufacturing plant to support the growth of our customers in infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage packaging,” said Colin J. Gillis, president of Ball Beverage Packaging North & Central America. “We appreciate the cooperation between state and local agencies as part of the site selection process, and we look forward to being part of the Pittston community.”

Ball received a proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for up to $2 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Project (RACP) funding to be distributed upon the creation of the new jobs, $400,000 in funding for workforce development training, and may be eligible for the Manufacturing Tax Credit Program and a Qualified Manufacturing Deduction. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ more than 18,300 people worldwide and reported 2019 net sales of $11.5 billion.

