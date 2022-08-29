Pennsylvania – West Pharmaceutical In Lycoming

Gov. Wolf: 225 New, Good-Paying Jobs for Pennsylvania as Homegrown Company West Pharmaceutical Services Expands

(STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a leading global manufacturer in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines, is creating 225 new, full-time jobs as part of its expansion project in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County.

“West clearly recognizes the advantages of doing business in Pennsylvania, and I’m pleased they will continue growing right here in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our strong manufacturing base gave us a competitive advantage over other states for this expansion project. It’s always great to see homegrown companies – particularly a global manufacturer like West – continue to thrive and succeed in Pennsylvania.”

In response to growing demand for its products and services, the company is expanding its 347 Oliver Street, Jersey Shore facility by increasing existing production capacity and providing additional floor space to accommodate future growth.

West’s expansion requires the company to also increase its back office, administrative, and research and development services at its corporate headquarters in Exton, Chester County. As a result, the company will create 225 new full-time jobs between the Jersey Shore and Exton locations and retain 1,385 existing jobs statewide.

“We are pleased to continue our growth in Lycoming County, which will help support our mission of improving patient lives around the globe. I’m proud of our team members and they work they do every day,” said Gabe Hansen, site director at West’s Jersey Shore facility. “West has been a long-time partner in this community, and we look forward to being able to provide more job opportunities as a result of this expansion and are excited to contribute to a continued bright future for Lycoming County.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $1.125 million Pennsylvania First grant, a $250,000 workforce development grant to train its new workers and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) and Qualified Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestment Deduction (QMIRD) programs. West has committed to investing $60 million into the project, creating 225 new full-time jobs, and retaining 1,385 existing jobs within the next five years.

This project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

This is the second GAT project for West Pharmaceutical Services under Gov. Wolf. In September 2021, the governor announced the company was creating nearly 700 new jobs in western Pennsylvania.

Through GAT, Gov. Wolf has invested more than $17 billion over the past seven years to support 420 completed projects, create more than 47,000 new jobs, and retain more than 143,000 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

“The Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce is excited for the Jersey Shore community given the announcement by West Pharmaceuticals to expand their Jersey Shore plant. This expansion entails and investment of approximately $65m into the local plant and will add another 125 family sustaining jobs there,” said Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. “Thank you to West in continuing to recognize the quality workforce found here in Lycoming County. We also want to recognize the local elected leaders at the Jersey Shore Borough, Jersey Shore Area School Board and Lycoming County Board of Commissioners for their support of the LERTA which played a key role in helping to land this project for our area. Thank you also to the Governor’s Action Team in their efforts to win jobs for Pennsylvania and continuing to be the partner with us in growing our economy.”

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. Founded in Pennsylvania in 1923, the company has approximately 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide and helps support customers by delivering over 45 billion components and devices each year.

