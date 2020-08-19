Pennsylvania News: Wolf Administration Announces More Than $8 Million in Funding to Support Water and Sewer Projects in 22 Counties

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of more than $8 million in funding to support H2O PA Flood Control, High Hazard Dams, and Water, Sanitary Sewer, and Stormwater projects through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA).

“Investments in our water and sewer systems preserve Pennsylvania’s infrastructure and the health of our communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “My administration is committed to the health and safety of residents in all corners of the commonwealth, and the funding approved yesterday will benefit communities for years to come.”

The H2O PA program provides for single-year and multi-year grants for the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer projects; the construction or renovation of flood control projects; and the repair or rehabilitation of high-hazard unsafe dams.

The H2O PA projects approved during the CFA meeting are:

Flood Control

The Turtle Creek maintenance project in Allegheny County was approved for $100,000 to remove sediment and clear vegetation on the bank of Turtle Creek. This project will restore the design level of flood protection and safeguard the lives and property of Turtle Creek Watershed residents.

The City of Dubois Sandy Lick Creek Stream rehabilitation project in Clearfield County was approved for $710,000 to restore the streambank, remove the gravel bar and for engineering.

The Borough of Clarks Summit Watershed Flood Control and Protection project in Lackawanna County was approved for $200,000 to implement Urban Stream Restoration, re-constrict the streambed, reinforce portions of the streambed with rock armoring and natural vegetation, and construct stone weirs and natural pools. This project will also reestablish the hydraulic cross-section and alignment of this corridor.

The Rice Township Ice Ponds Dam project in Luzerne County was approved for $508,833 to dewater the lake per Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission specifications, install a watertight cofferdam, dewater the remaining lake between the cofferdam and the spillway, bore a 24-inch diameter hole through the bottom of the dam, install a metal sleeve and a valve gate, pass all engineering and Department of Environmental Protection inspections, refill the lake, leave the cofferdam in place, clear the spillway and achieve certification that the dam is compliant with Pennsylvania law.

The Dupont Borough Phase II Flood Mitigation Control Rehabilitation project in Luzerne County was approved for $507,926 to repair concrete joints, repair sections in need, and for maintenance to prevent lifting of concrete sections, water eroding underneath the concrete slabs, deteriorating concrete on the wave reduction walls, failing gaskets, and missing grout in joints. The funds will be used to support construction, engineering and permitting.

The total funding for these projects is just over $2 million.

High Hazard Dams

The City of Reading Egleman’s Lower Dam Modification project in Berks County was approved for $350,000 to lower the elevation of the dam by four feet and raise the bottom of the pond by four to five feet, to create a water depth of three to four feet, which is the depth necessary for growing bass. The principal spillway will also be modified to regulate the average water level. The overall water surface area of the pond will be reduced by 25 percent. The modifications are aimed at reducing the dam hazard classification from high hazard to low hazard.

Water, Sewer, and Storm

The 47 approved projects include stormwater and sewer line upgrades, wastewater treatment plant upgrades, street stormwater improvements, sanitary sewer line replacements and more across 22 counties throughout the commonwealth.

A complete list of H2O projects is available.