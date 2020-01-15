Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off Worth $1 Million Sold in York County

Middletown, PA (STL.News) A York County Pennsylvania Lottery retailer sold a $1 million-winning $1 Million Cash Blowout Scratch-Off. Weis Markets, 2065 Springwood Road, York, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1 Million Cash Blowout is a $20 game that offers five top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s Official App.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play our traditional and online games.