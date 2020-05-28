Pennsylvania Lottery: Cash 5 Ticket Worth $740,000 or More Sold in Northhampton County

Middletown, PA (STL.News) A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Sunday, May 24 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 05-10-11-23-34, to win $747,116.50, less withholding. Yeager’s Pharmacy, 654 Main Street, Hellertown, Pennsylvania, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 42,200 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

How to play Cash 5: Players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 43. Players may select their own numbers using a Cash 5 playslip or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Cash 5 is drawn each evening and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1 in 10.5.

SOURCE: released on May 26, 2020 by Pennsylvania Lottery